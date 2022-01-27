Navy releases postings of senior officers

The Nigerian Navy has released the posting of 54 Rear Admirals following the recent promotion of senior officers in the service.

The Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, in the postings, Rear Adm. Saidu Garba, formerly the Navy Secretary, has been appointed Chief of Policy and Plans, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Adm. Barabutemegha Gbassa, formerly Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command is now the Chief of Administration, Naval Headquarters.

Rear Adm. Sanusi Ibrahim, formerly Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, moves to Naval Headquarters as Navy Secretary, while Rear Adm. Sileranda Lassa, formerly Flag Officer Commanding Logistics Command, had been appointed Group Managing Director, Navy Holdings Ltd.

Also, Rear Adm. Muhammed Nagenu, erstwhile Chief of Logistics, Naval Headquarters, had been appointed Chief of Defence Administration at the Defence…