Nigeria lost N3trn to fire outbreaks in 2021 – Minister

By Yahaya Isah

Nigeria lost N3 trillion to 2,845 fire outbreaks in 2021, Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola has said.

Aregbesola made this known on Wednesday while decorating the newly promoted Deputy Controllers-General (DCGs) of the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

The minister also said that the FFS saved properties worth N18.9 trillion, 587 lives and rescued 260 persons from raging fire.

He said that in 2021, the FSS responded to 2,845 SOS distress-calls.

“In sum, the stock of the FSS has grown in leaps and bounds as the agency has contributed significantly to national security in the protection of lives and property,” he said.

Aregbesola noted that the reason for achieving such feat was because between 2015 and now, the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari committed more resources into the service compared to since its creation in 1901.

“The attention and resources devoted by the Buhari administration since 2015 is more than whatever has…