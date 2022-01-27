Post-harvest losses: Group advocates investment in cold chain

By Felicia Imohimi

The Organisation for Technology Advancement of Cold Chain in West Africa (OTACCWA) has urged government at all levels to focus and invest in cold chain to address post-harvest losses.

The President of the Organisation, Mr Alexander Isong, made the call in Abuja on Wednesday during a breakfast meeting organised by OTACCWA in collaboration with Fairtrade.

Isong described cold chain as the movement of perishable goods from one point to another in a controlled environment.

According to him, the measure controls the temperature of the produce to avoid deterioration or decay making it unhealthy for human consumption.

Isong attributed the over 50 per cent of post-harvest losses in the country’s agricultural perishable produce such as tomatoes, pepper, and onions to poor storage, transportation and handling.

He harped on the need for proper handling, transportation and storage of goods.

“To solve the problem of malnutrition and get cold chain right, we need to…