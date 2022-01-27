Project Farmtitude inducts 30 farmers to bootcamp in Lagos

By Fabian Ekeruche

The Project Farmtitude of the Carrington Youth Fellowship Initiative (CYFI) has inducted 30 young Farmers from Ikorodu into its Farming Business Boot camp in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the induction which was held at the American Corner on Wednesday in Lagos brought together young Farmers from Ikorodu, a suburb of Lagos State.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, Mr Dennis Akin, Project Lead, CYFI, said that the project was an initiative of the 2021 fellows of the U.S. Consulate General, Carrington Youth Fellowship Initiative (CYFI), Lagos.

Akin said that the project was also aimed at empowering youths in the Ikorodu Local Government Area with the knowledge, skills and resources required to start small scale crop production businesses while maximising the value chain.

He said that the project provides selected youth with the knowledge, skills, tools, and network to start and build sustainable and scalable crop-based…