Buhari inaugurates Sokoto BUA cement factory

By Habibu Harisu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, inaugurated the Sokoto BUA cement factory and urged manufacturers to maximally utilise Federal Government’s support windows.

Buhari made the call while inaugurating the new three Million Metric Tonnes of Line Four Cement Plant and commissioned the groundbreaking for Line Five in Sokoto.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting reasonable investors for job creation and boosting the nation’s economy.

The President noted that the FG introduced policies and programmes to facilitate robust development in all sectors, adding that the Gas Industry was initiated to enhance manufacturing companies potentialities.

Buhari commended BUA Cement for being highest employer of labour in northwestern states and urged investors to emulate BUA group on the efforts.

According to him, he inaugurated Line two when he was the then Head of State in 1985 and at present, inaugurated Line four which…