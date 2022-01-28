Group roots for Tinubu, says he will hand over to youths

By Ikenna Osuoha

Chief Franklin Ebere-Njoku, Southeast Zonal Coordinator, Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO) has expressed confidence in the ability of Chief Bola Tinubu to transit power to youths if elected the nation’s president.

Ebere-Njoku, also a national executive member of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) said this on Friday in Abuja during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and a chieftain of ruling All Progressives Congress, has indicated his intension to run for the Presidency.

He said that Tinubu being a youth-oriented leader would be more disposed than other aspirants to bequeath power to the younger generation.

“Tinubu is the only leader willing to allow the young generation to take over from where his tenure expires.

“And the youths will be instrumental to his day- to-day running of the countries affairs if he wins,” he said.

Ebere-Njoku ,who restated the group’s…