Humanitarian community needs $2bn for 15m people in Nigeria, others — UN

By Cecilia Ologunagba

Under-Secretary General and Emergency Relief Coordinator for the United Nations, Martin Griffiths, says that nearly 15 million people in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso will need humanitarian assistance in 2022.

Griffiths told a virtual meeting on the Sahel region on Thursday that the population was four million more than that of 2021.

According to him, the humanitarian community will need close to two billion dollars for the humanitarian response in the three countries in 2022.

“In 2021, humanitarian organisations reached more than seven million people in the region and raised 700 million dollars in funding, but the needs are growing faster than available resources.’’

Driving this growing humanitarian crisis, Griffiths said, it was a confluence of factors, including conflict and political instability, the pandemic, climate change, and the lack of sustainable development opportunities.

To make real progress, he called for a greater focus on…