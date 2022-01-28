Legal luminary advocates operative legislations for space programmes

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

Dr Olisa Agbakoba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has called for operative legislations to support space programmes in the country.

Agbakoba made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to the Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Dr Halilu Shaba, in Abuja.

He said that the 21st century space related activities were platforms for societal developments and that the future of mankind was space, hence the need for laws that would strengthen the agency and give it the necessary legal backing to actualise its constitutional mandate.

“There is need for a rejig of NASRDA’s space policy to include licensing of space objects as more people are beginning to show interest in space with some emerging and strategic developments,” he said.

He added that there was the need to reaffirm its clear roles and mandates for the avoidance of conflict between the…