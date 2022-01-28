NA commits to improving discipline, training for personnel .

By Deborah Coker

The 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, has pledged its commitment to improving discipline and sustained training to meet the army’s constitutional role.

Brig.-Gen Sani Abdullahi made the pledge on Thursday in Benin in his opening remarks at the 2021 Nigerian Army Social Activities (NASA) organised by the brigade.

He said that NASA which, he described, as an aged long military tradition was aimed at creating a social and conducive atmosphere for officers, soldiers and families to socialise with their host communities at the end of the training year.

He also disclosed that the origin of NASA could be traced to the Second World War when the Nigerian Army fought as part of the larger West Africa Frontier Force of the British Army.

Abdullahi noted that in contemporary times NASA had also become an avenue where formations and units showcased their achievements.

He disclosed that the year 2022 had started with enthusiasm and high hopes of further actualisation of…