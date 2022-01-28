NDC to incorporate Msc programme in its curriculum – Commandant

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Rear Adm. Murtala Bashir, the Commandant, National Defence College (NDC), says the institution has concluded plans to include master’s degree programme in the school’s curriculum.

Bashir disclosed this at the opening of the Steering Group Retreat of NDC with the theme, “Advancing by Retreating”, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the college had considered the possibility of it awarding master’s degree for the participants on completion of the 11 months course.

According to him, participants of NDC usually had to go to University of Ibadan or the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) for another six months for them to get master’s degree.

He said the college felt that after 30 years of existence, it had come of age to award degrees to its participants after 11 months, adding that it was the global best practice.

“That is why we are having partners from the National Universities Commission (NUC), University of Ibadan, NDA and other stakeholders so…