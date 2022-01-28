Nestlé introduces incentives to cocoa farmers to stop child labour

By Vivian Ihechu

Food and beverage company, Nestlé, is to give direct payouts to cocoa farmers in a bid to remove child labour from its supply chain.

The organisation will also invest more than $1.4 billion over the next decade in a new programme aimed at helping cocoa-farming families to close living income gap.

Nestlé made the announcement at a virtual launch of a plan aimed at combating child labour in cocoa industry.

The initiative followed September 2021 launch of Nestlé’s intention to support a just transition to regenerative food systems.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that cocoa-farming communities face challenges, including widespread rural poverty, climate change, and lack of access to financial services and basic infrastructure such as water, healthcare services and education.

The factors contribute to child labour on family farms.

Under Nestlé’s new plan, farmers and their spouses will receive cash incentive for activities that help women…