Procure requisite title documents, Onwumere advises property investors

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

The Chairman of Property World African Network (PWAN Group), Dr Augustine Onwumere, on Thursday advised property investors to ensure they procure requisite title documents.

Onwumere gave the advise at the unveiling of PWAN Land Acquisition & Title Procurement Ltd., by PWAN MAX Property and Business Solutions, a member of the PWAN Group, in Lagos.

According to him, possession of title documents issued by relevant government agencies is the only way a property owner can enjoy the full benefits of a property.

Onwumere said: “As a real estate marketing, investment, management, and development company with over ten years of robust corporate experience, we have come to realise that property investors need to be educated on the need to own government recognised titles documents.

“We also understand that a lot of people do not enjoy the full benefits of owning a property.”

He said many investors did not know they could avoid unnecessary disputes,…