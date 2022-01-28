Quality, affordable healthcare critical to Nigeria’s devt — Osinbajo

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbjo says quality, affordable and reliable healthcare is central to the development of the country.

Osinbajo expressed this view while virtually inaugurating the Health Reform Committee on Thursday, in Abuja.

According to him, any society is only as prosperous, developed and happy as its healthcare system.

“There must be a plan to improve access to quality, reliable, functional and affordable healthcare for citizens.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, has in several public statements, made it clear that a modern virile and people-centric healthcare system was fundamental to his vision for the socio-economic growth of our nation.

“However, the current reality is that the Nigerian health sector, and we have heard quite a bit of that from the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, still carries some critical challenges.

“Which have resulted in sub-optimal outcomes, when compared especially with healthcare systems in more…