Stakeholders address N/Delta soot, environmental pollution.

Critical stakeholders in the oil and gas sector rose from an emergency meeting in Abuja with far reaching resolutions to address the soot and environmental pollution caused by artisanal refining activities in the Niger Delta.

The meeting was convened by Sen. Ita Enang, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs.

It called on the Federal Government to consider and approve the implementation of the report of the National Summit on Integration of Artisanal/Modular Refinery Operations into the oil refining programme of the sector.

It also stressed the need for various organisations that have crude oil refining technology to interact with Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulations Authority to enable them make presentations on their technology.

The forum further canvassed engagements with the bodies of artisanal refining representatives in order to review the current state of affairs and proffer solutions to the environmental and economic…