Stakeholders support increment on sugar taxes in Nigeria

By Ikenna Osuoha

Some stakeholders in Abuja on Thursday called for increased and stronger advocacy for implementation of taxes on sugar sweetened beverages.

Mrs Vivianne Ihekweazu, the Managing Director, Nigeria Health Watch (NHW), said that taxes generated from sugar sweetened beverages would be channeled to improving the health sector.

Ihekweazu made the appeal at the meeting of stakeholders on the theme: Building a strong Advocacy campaign for sugar taxes in Nigeria.

She said that the conversation would not only heighten the health benefits but raise awareness on the dangers of sugar sweetened beverages.

According to her, sugar sweetened beverages are one of the factors that fuel non-communicable diseases as diabetes.

Mrs Moji Makanjuola, the Executive Director, International Society of Media in Public Health, described the meeting as a wake up call to end the damages being done by sugar sweetened beverages.

Makanjuola however called on media practitioners to begin…