UNN urges FG to conduct studies, update policies to enhance aquaculture sector

By Vivian Emoni

Prof. Charles Igwe, Vice Chancellor, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), has urged the Federal Government to conduct studies through effective collaboration of relevant stakeholders to enhance the development of aquaculture sector in the country.

Igwe made the call in Abuja at a one-day workshop on “A Step towards Improving the Fisheries and Aquaculture in Nigeria, organised by Resource and Environmental Policy Research Centre (REPRC), Environment for Development (EfD) Initiative Nigeria, UNN.

He also advised the government to update policies and legal framework to develop a sustainable fisheries and aquaculture management in the country.

“To enhance the growth and effective development of the fisheries and aquaculture sector and achieve the desired objectives, a lot needs to be done.

“Such effort includes conducting studies to find out solutions to the problems in the sector, mobilising stakeholders as well as updating the policies and legal…