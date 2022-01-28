We’ll treat Burkina Faso as strongest candidates for title, Tunisia’s Coach says

By Victor Okoye

Tunisia’s Assistant Coach, Jalel Kadri, says they would treat their opponents as the strongest candidates for the 2021 AFCON title.

Speaking ahead of their quarter-finals clash with Burkina Faso at the 2021 AFCON, Kadri told a pre-match press conference on Friday, in Garoua, that his team had to think with that mentality, if they intended to go far in the tournament.

The News Agency of Nigeria of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Saturday’s encounter between Burkina Faso and Tunisia would take place at the Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua, Cameroon from 8 p.m.

“Most of the teams that were candidates to play the quarterfinals are no longer here, and this indicates the strength of the competition.

“All the teams in the quarterfinals are on the same level. We respect all the teams, and we will treat Burkina Faso as the strongest candidates for the title.

“We have to think with that mentality if we want to get far,” Kadri, who represented Head Coach…