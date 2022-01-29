ADR essential for conflict prevention, peace building – Gen. Wahab

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Director-General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), retired Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab, says adoption of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism is essential in conflict prevention and peace building in every society.

Wahab stated this at the graduation of participants of a five-day course with the theme, “Conflict Management and Alternate Dispute Resolution” organised by the centre in collaboration with Mediation Training (MTI) on Friday, in Abuja.

He said that the course was aimed at equipping participants with requisite skills for building and sustaining relationships while promoting peace and harmonious co-existence in their respective domains.

Wahab said that alternate dispute resolution was required in the current security environment, adding that court of law should be the last…