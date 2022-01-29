AFCON: Our objective is to win against Gambia, says Cameroon’s coach

By Victor Okoye

Antonio Conceiçao, Coach of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, says the objective of his team is to secure a win against Gambia in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash on Saturday.

Conceiçao, speaking at a pre-match press conference on Friday in Douala ahead of their quarter-final match against The Gambia, said this was in spite of a lot of respect his side had for their opponents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hosts and five-time champions, Cameroon, will be looking to end debutants, The Gambia’s fairy tale run, when they clash at the Japoma Stadium in Douala on Saturday.

“We have managed a positive course, a satisfactory record so far.

“Against Gambia, the objective is to win. We are a playful team that likes to take the game on its own.

“Against us, there will be a team that defends well and have five to six high quality attacking players. So, Everything is possible even if we only consider victory,” he said.