Badaru hails army for anti-banditry operations in N/West

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Gov. Muhammed Badaru of Jigawa has expressed appreciation of the government and people of the state to the Nigerian Army over sacrifices and commitment of troops in tackling banditry and other sundry crimes in the state.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Malam Umar Namadi, made the commendation when the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, paid him a visit on Friday in Dutse.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement said the COAS was on operational tour of formations and units in the North West.

The governor described the visit as a clear indication of the commitment and resolve of the army to deal with banditry and other forms of criminalities in the region.

He further assured the COAS of the support of the government and people of Jigawa in partnering with army and other security agencies in the state to restore normalcy in the region as a whole.

Also, the Emir of Dutse, Dr Nuhu…