Buhari’s financial reforms yielding positive dividends – AGF

By Femi Ogunshola

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Alhaji Idris Ahmed, says President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s financial reform is yielding positive dividends

Ahmed also said that it has recorded commendable achievement in the management of scarce resources since assumption of office in 2015.

He spoke at his investiture as the 1st President, Post Chartered and Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Treasury Management (CITM), on Friday in Abuja.

Ahmed said reforms such as the Treasury Single Account (TSA), IPPIS and GIFMIS, among others, had helped the government to maximise scarce resources in the last few years.

“When I was appointed as the AGF by Buhari, my team and I were determined to infuse a lot of vibes into the numerous Public Finance Management (PFM) reform initiatives.

“The primary objective of the PFM reforms is to ensure the sustenance of a stable fiscal position of the federal government that will engender…