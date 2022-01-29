CBN releases GSI framework to check bad loans

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released operational guidelines on the Global Service Instructions (GSI), aimed at checking the spate of bad loans within the banking sector.

According to a statement by Chibuzo Efobi, for the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department of the apex bank, the initiative was conceived to address recurring instances of willful loan default in the industry.

Efobi said that the guidelines would enhance the establishment of a “watch list” and identify recalcitrant loan defaulters and enhance loan recovery from all eligible and funded accounts in the industry.

He added that it would also improve credit payment culture and reduce non-performing loans in the Nigerian banking system.

“Consequently, please be informed that the frequency of recovery attempts via the GSI platform has been amended from specific number to continuous and unrestricted number,’’ he said.

He said that the GSI automated loan…