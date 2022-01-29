Extractive sector: Centre decries use of underage girls as arms couriers

By Angela Atabo

The African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre-LSD) has condemned the alleged use of underage girls as arms couriers and illegal mineral smugglers in the extractive sector in the country.

The centre said this at a news conference on the official close out of the centre’s build grant of the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the Extractive Sector in Nigeria.

The Executive Director, Centre-LSD, Mr Monday Osasah, said that in the last six years, the centre had been working in six states namely Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Nasarawa, Taraba and Zamfara, cutting across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

Osasah added the centre discovered a lot of challenges around Gender-Based Violence (GBV) yet there was no clear statistics to highlight it.

He said that the centre decided to carry out research on GBV in the extractive sector in collaboration with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) with a grant from the Ford…