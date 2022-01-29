My young team ready with spirit, determination to defeat Tunisia — Burkina Faso Coach

By Victor Okoye

Kamou Malo, the Coach of Burkina Faso, says his young team are armed with spirit and determination to defeat Tunisia in the quarter-finals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Malo, speaking at a pre-match news conference on Friday in Garoua, said this was in spite of the lot of respect his side had for the good and cohesive Tunisian team.

The News Agency of Nigeria of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Burkina Faso lock horns with Tunisia in Garoua on Saturday from 8 p.m., as both teams search for a place in the semi-finals of the AFCON.

“The next match is qualifying for the semifinals, so it is very difficult.

“We have determination to continue the journey and feel the responsibility. Our players are young and have the enthusiasm to win and continue their way.

“Tunisia is a good and cohesive team, but our side is armed with spirit and determination,” he said.

The coach stressed that his young team were ambitious…