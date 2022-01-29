Nigeria reviews guidelines to tackle NTDs

By Abujah Racheal

Ahead of the 2022 World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) Day, the Federal Government says it is reviewing existing studies, campaigns, WASH and NTDs analysis in the country.

The Minister of State for Health, Sen. Adeleke Mamorah, spoke with newsmen at a programme in commemoration of the 2022 World NTDs Day on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World NTDs Day is marked annually on Jan. 30.

It is an opportunity to re-energise the drive to end the suffering from the 20 NTDs that are caused by a variety of pathogens including viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi and toxins

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), NTDs are widespread in the world’s poorest regions, where water safety, sanitation and access to health care are substandard.

NTDs affect over oneity and disfigurement and result in stigma, social exclusion, school absenteeism and lost productivity.

According to Mamora, the control and elimination of the…