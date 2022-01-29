Osinbajo tasks traditional rulers on peace, unity

By George Edomwonyi

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday, tasked traditional rulers to entrench religious and ethnic tolerance in their domains to foster peace and unity in Nigeria.

Osinbajo made the call during the conferment of a chieftaincy title; the Oduma (Lion) of Auchi, on the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, by the Otaru of Auchi, HRH Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III.

Osinbajo said peace and unity is the only way the country can develop.

Osinbanjo commended the Otaru for fostering peace and unity in Auchi community and urged other traditional rulers to emulate him.

According to the vice president, the NYSC symbolises unity having served as a corp member in Auchi, in 1979.

“The compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) symbolises that Nigerians should accommodate all irrespective of ethnic or religious background.

“Like in the case of Agba who is from Uzanu in Etsako East but found a home in Auchi when he…