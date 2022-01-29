U.S.-based Nigerian artiste urges colleagues to use music to fight drug abuse

By Taiye Agbaje

A U.S.-based Nigerian musician, Ada King, has urged her fellow artistes to use their music to promote campaign against drug abuse and trafficking among the youths.

The 19-year-old Adaeze Esuma, popularly called Ada King, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during her unveiling in Abuja by Infinite Music and Entertainment.

“My advice is for them (the artistes) to understand that they are the representation of the youths; they are the number one influencers of the youths because many of the youths follow them.

“I believe they should really go back to the hometowns where they are in or different parts of Nigeria and research to see what is happening to most of the youths

“Some of the artistes we know promote some of the habits that are bad and due to the promotion of those things, it influences the youths to take a step into doing those things that are bad because they (the youths) look up to them (artistes); they…