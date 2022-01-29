We must work together to make Nigeria great – Buratai

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Amb. Tukur Buratai, has called on all Nigerians to join hands and work together towards making Nigeria a great nation.

Buratai made the call at the 2021 Our Nigeria News Awards, organised by Our Nigeria Magazine, with the theme, “Nigeria is Our Nigeria: We Must Join Hands Together To Make It Work Or We Perish Together,” on Friday in Abuja.

The former army chief commended the management of the magazine for conceptualising the concept of recognising and rewarding excellence.

He said the event had provided the opportunity to recognise excellence and hard work, as well as to encourage those who were doing their best to contribute to the society to keep doing the good works.

According to him, “what is most important is what are we contributing to the development of the society and the development of our country as well as progress, peace and security that we need.

“Tonight, I know it’s a time to honor…