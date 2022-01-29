We’re used to our ‘underdog’ status – Gambia’s Coach

By Victor Okoye

Tom Saintfiet, Coach of Gambia, says his team is used to being referred to as ‘underdogs’ ahead of every game they have played in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Saintfiet speaking at a pre-match press conference on Friday in Douala ahead of their quarter-final match against Cameroon, said the hosts are the big favourites, adding, however, that his team would not be intimidated.

The News Agency of Nigeria of Nigeria (NAN) reports that debutants Gambia face hosts Cameroon in an unprecedented quarterfinal that promises a lot of excitement on Saturday at the Japoma Stadium in Douala from 4 p. m.

“Cameroon, one of the greatest nations in African and even world football, is the big favorite. I give my team a 20 per cent chance.

“But we are used to it and since I took office, it has always been the case. We had to fight against stronger teams than us and we managed to get by.

“Against Cameroon, we will not be afraid, we will play to…