Activist gets endorsement to run for president

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

An activist and former Commissioner for Women Affairs in Washington DC in the U.S., Dr Carol Nwosu, has been given endorsement by some women groups to run for the presidency of Nigeria.

Nwosu received the endorsement at a ceremony held at Ado in the Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on Saturday, where she received the traditional title of “Udemba – The People’s Ambassador’’.

The title was given to her by the Eze Igbo of Ado Kingdom, Igwe Ochendo Chukwudi, who described Nwosu as a consummate politician, grassroots activist and nationalist, whose services would be needed in Nigeria at a time like now.

He called on women in the country to rise to the challenge of leadership in the country by participating in politics and supporting each other to make the difference and give Nigeria a sense of direction.

Chukwudi said that Nwosu had showed…