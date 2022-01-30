APC focused on common man’s welfare – Osinbajo

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, says the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government remains committed to the welfare of the common man.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the vice president said this while receiving a delegation of the APC Professionals Forum at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that APC is a party of the people and would continually ensure that the common man benefits maximally from government.

“This is a party of the common man; a party of the people, a party that takes as its cradle, the importance of ensuring that the common man benefits maximally from government.

“Which is why we have the big programmes like the Social Investment Programmes, the largest if its kind in the continent and several of such other programmes that emphasise how serious we take the lot of the common man.

“While it was formed about nine years ago, the VP noted that the party has made an…