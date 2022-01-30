Burkina Faso stuns Tunisia by a lone goal at the AFCON 2021

Burkina Faso on Saturday stunned the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia by a lone goal to progress to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cameroon 2021.

Dango Ouattara’s goal on the stroke of halftime was enough for Burkina Faso to beat Tunisia at the Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua.

Ouattara, who was sent off in the closing stages scored on the stroke of halftime to give Kamou Malo’s side the victory against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

The Stallions, who were without their talisman and captain Bertrand Traore, started brightly at the Omnisports Roumde stadium in Garoua.

The Burkinabe controlled possession in the opening exchanges with Steeve Yago and Ibrahim Toure pulling the strings in midfield.

Cyrille Bayala had the first opening of the closely contested match when he found space on the left to shoot straight at Bechir Said in the Tunisian goal midway through the first half.

The Carthage Eagles were denied by Koffi on 26 minutes when he dived to his left to save…