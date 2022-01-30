CAC restates commitment to provide facilities in its offices

The Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commision (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar, has restated his commitment to provide adequate working facilities to all CAC offices across the country.

Abubakar, who stated this on Friday during a visit to the CAC office in Katsina, said this would enable them operate at par with the Head Office.

Shortly after inspecting facilities at the office and a meeting with the Staff, the Registrar General commended their commitment and dedication to duty.

He further applauded the initiative of the Head of Katsina office who ensured that more personnel were onboarded to approve registration applications in a bid to realise the set timelines to the satisfaction of customers.

To further enhance smooth operations, Abubakar pledged to provide additional working tools for the Katsina office as well as other CAC offices in need of such intervention.

Speaking earlier, the Head CAC Katsina office, Umar saleh applauded the reform initiatives of…