Etsu Nupe distributes life jackets to riverine communities

By Mercy Osajiugo

The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, on Saturday began the distribution of 1,000 life jackets donated by Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) to riverine communities.

Speaking at a brief ceremony in his Wadata Palace in Bida, the Etsu commended HYPPADEC for the gesture, describing it as first of its kind.

Abubakar said the gesture would go a long way in saving the lives of residents of the riverine communities.

According to him, the protective items will become handy in the event of any unexpected boat mishaps.

“The provision of life jackets to communities around riverine areas will help reduce casualty rate during boat mishaps in the area,” he said.

Abubakar advised all waterway users to adhere to safety measures of wearing life jackets and stopping over-loading boats, saying that it would curb boat accidents and deaths.

He warned boat operators to always sail and row with caution and ensure all…