Fidet Okhiria mulls linking of Nigeria through railway line.

By Lucy Ogalue

The Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr Fidet Okhiria, have expressed hope that the country, within the next five to 10 years would be linked by rail.

Okhiria told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that this would be achieved in line with the determination and will of the present administration.

He added that Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi was also making endless and tireless efforts to ensure the country’s rail network was expanded to better serve Nigerians.

”I think in five years we will be hoping that somebody can leave Lagos and get to Abuja within eight hours by rail.

”We have several projects on the eastern axis, and all those contracts have been signed but the finance people are looking for the funds to ensure the contractors move to site.

”We also have the contract from Calabar to Lagos, the coastal rail, we also have the Itape-Warri, being completed to link from Itape to Abuja.

”So if you link…