FRSC clarifies media report alleging promotion racketeering.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has clarified a media report alleging promotion racketeering in the organisation.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem, made the clarification in a statement he issued on Saturday in Abuja.

“Having gone through the content of the publication, it has become necessary to clarify the disinformation and falsehood in the story, which regrettably mischaracterised the FRSC,“ the statement said.

Kazeem said that FRSC was guided by the principle that the purpose of promotion was for the advancement or uplifting of deserving officers who have met the necessary statutory requirements.

According to him, this is defined by a combination of extant regulatory documents such as the Public Service Rules, FRSC Conditions of Service, FRSC Scheme of Service and the FRSC Promotion Policy as approved by the Commission.

“The criteria for promotion to the next rank in FRSC is that the candidate must have satisfied the requirement of three or…