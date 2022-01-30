Fuel queues ease off in FCT

By Emmanuella Anokam

Queues for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at Fuel Stations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following an artificial scarcity have ease-off, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN reports on Sunday that normalcy has been restored as many fuel stations at Central Business District, and Nyanya-Karu-Kurudu-Orozo-Karshi axis are currently selling at normal rate of N165 per litre and dispensing with all pumping machines.

NAN reports that last week, many fuel stations were seen closed, hoarding or dispensing PMS with one or two pumping machines with queues amidst scarcity in the FCT.

This continued in spite of the assurance given by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) that it had abundant stock of PMS to meet domestic needs, hence panic buying should be avoided.

Speaking with NAN, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory authority (NMDPRA), Abuja Zonal Office said the artificial fuel scarcity…