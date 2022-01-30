IA-Foundation takes its campaigns to Oshodi Market in Lagos.

By Ruth Oketunde

British charity IA-Foundation has taken its campaign to Oshodi Market in Lagos, the latest initiative of the group to tackle out-of-school crisis in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos on Sunday after the flag off of the campaign, the Operations Manager of IA-Foundation, Mr Dami Cole, said the group would also take the campaign to other densely populated areas of Lagos and some selected cities in the country.

He said that IA-Foundation decided to kick off its campaign in Lagos because the city is home to the largest number of people in the country.

According to him, the campaign will also highlight the huge problems associated with urban poverty and the inability of millions of homes to send their children to school at school age, due to crushing poverty.

“The purpose of our rally is for us to visit and identify out-of-school kids in the suburbs and make plans to put them in school to enable them to attain the peak…