NRC to train staff on customer relations in its 2022 program

By Lucy Ogalue

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said one of its cardinal programmes for 2022 was to train its staff on customer relations.

Mr Fidet Okhiria, NRC’s Managing Director, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Okhiria commended NRC staff for maintaining high discipline when carrying out their responsibilities.

He however said more training especially in customer relations was necessary to help the staff relate more and better with customers/passengers.

”An average railway person compared to other areas are much disciplined and we try to maintain that. However we are still going for massive training on customer relations and that is one of our cardinal programmes for this year.

”So now that we are modernising, we have to train our people on how to relate with not just the average Nigerian but the masses.

”They need to know how to talk to people without offending them and not also bringing themself…