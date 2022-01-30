Osinbajo in Benin on a 1- day visit

By Monday Ajogun

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday morning arrived in Benin, Edo State, for a one-day official visit.

The presidential aircraft, with registration number 5N-FGV, which conveyed the nation’s number-two man, landed at the Nigeria Military-base airport at exactly 11:07 a.m.

Osinbajo was received by Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, and other top government officials and leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The vice president is expected to join other top politicians at the palace of Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III, the Otaru of Auchi, for the conferment of the “Oduma of Auchi sacred kingdom”, a chieftaincy title, on Mr Clement Agba, Minister of State, Budget and National Planning.

The colorfully dressed members of the state cultural troupe were also at the airport to welcome the vice president to the ancient city. (NAN)