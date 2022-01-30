Railway boss says online e-ticket purchase very significant.

By Lucy Ogalue

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has reiterated the importance of e-ticketing platform in the purchasing of tickets across the country, saying it’s the way to go.

Mr Fidet Okhiria, NRC’s Managing Director, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria( NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

”E-ticketing is the way to go. We have started and we have made significant progress in Kaduna -Abuja train service and we are also working on the Itape-Warri and Lagos-Ibadan and it is at a very advanced stage.

“I think the next stage is closing by next Monday. With the ICRC (Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission) guiding us, I think we hope to deliver that very soon; maybe by March. The e-ticketing will be introduced on the other routes except the narrow gauge.

”With the e-ticketing, interactions with people will reduce, you buy your ticket and you don’t have any reason to interact with anybody and with the ticket you can have access…