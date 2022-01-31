Aregbesola tasks engineers on alternative sources of energy

By Grace Alegba

Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, on Monday in Lagos challenged the nation’s engineers to come up with innovations on alternative sources of energy to reduce the nation’s dependence on petrol.

Aregbesola made the call at the 29th Founders’ Day Celebration of the Ikeja Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the inauguration of the society’s Engineering Resource Centre named after him.

The minister, who is a fellow of the NSE, urged Nigerian engineers to copy the Egyptian model of transport system where all the commercial vehicles were running on gas and as such reduced pressure on consumption and continuous subsidy of petrol.

He appealed to engineers to take the lead in harnessing the huge employment opportunities in various sectors to create jobs for the nation’s teeming youths and grow the economy.

He lamented that lucrative opportunities in underwater welding that required short training for artisans in the oil and gas…