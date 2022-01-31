Imo: Arewa Coalition demands police report on Gulak’s death, Nwosu’s arrest

By Emmanuel Afonne

The Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Organisations (CACSO) has demanded for the report of police investigation into the killing of Ahmed Gulak, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo, eight months after his assassination.

It would be recalled that Gulak was killed on May 30, 2021 by unknown gunmen in Imo, on his way to the Sam Mbakwe Airport to board a flight to Abuja.

CACSO in a statement by its Convener, Dr Haruna Jagindi and General Secretary, Mr Danjuma Shetima demanded that the true identity of those that assassinated Hon. Ahmed Gulak should be revealed including their sponsors.

“Nigerians, especially those from the northern part of the country are still reeling from the pain of losing such an illustrious son, whose participation in nation building cannot be forgotten.

“Report confirms that Gulak was not the only occupant of the vehicle when he was assassinated,” CACSO said in a statement.

The group…