NAFDAC seeks support for herbal medicine devt

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has called for more support and funding for herbal medicine.

This is contained in a statement by the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, in Abuja.

The statement said that the DG made the call at an inaugural symposium and launching of the Africa Centre of Excellence for Drug Research, Herbal Medicine Development and Regulatory Science (ACEDHARS) at the University of Lagos.

Its theme is “Drug Development from African Medicinal Plants: Opportunities, Challenges and Regulatory Approach.”

Adeyeye said that the support for research by way of funding and development of herbal medicine would help to meet the desire for universal health coverage for all.

Adeyeye said that investment in herbal medicine research and development would positively impact the economy of the pharmaceutical and traditional medicine industry.

According to her, herbal medicines are very important to…