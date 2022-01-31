NAPTIP, Indian police nab transborder human trafficker

By Aderogba George

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), says a joint effort with the Delhi Police, India, has led to the arrest of a foreign-based human trafficker, Joy Shandy-Okah.

This is contained in a statement Adekoye Vincent, Assistant Public Relations Officer of the agency, in Abuja.

Vincent said the operation also involved Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigeria High Commission in New Delhi, India, and activists from the New Delhi-based-Anti-Human Trafficking Organisation known as “Vihaan-WMS.”

“Shandy-Okah was arrested in a deliberate operation targeting big time traffickers outside Nigeria,” he said.

He said the successful operation led to the rescue of three Nigerian victims of forced prostitution (names withheld) in New Delhi, India.

He quoted Dr Fatima Waziri-Azi, NAPTIP Director-General as saying that, “the agency has embarked on strategic advocacy to enhance operational relationship with critical partners…