Salah shines in Egypt’s comeback victory over Morocco for AFCON semi-finals berth

By Victor Okoye

Mohamed Salah on Sunday scored the equaliser and created the winner for Egypt to come from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Morocco went ahead in the seventh minute from a penalty kick converted by Sofiane Boufal in this quarter-final match.

But Egypt came storming back as they dominated the game at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé, with Salah scoring in the 53rd minute.

The Liverpool forward then turned provider to set up Mahmoud Trezeguet for the winner 10 minutes into extra time.

Egypt will now meet hosts Cameroon in a semi-final match in Yaounde on Thursday, after a much-improved performance following a slow start to the tournament.

Sunday’s victory kept Egypt on course to extend their record number of titles to eight.

But it also condemned Morocco to yet another failed campaign, having last made it to the…