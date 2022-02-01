Adeleke drags UBA to court for alleged corporate bullying.





A businessman, Chief Abdulwahid Adeleke, has dragged the United Bank for Africa (UBA), to court demanding N50 million in damages for alleged corporate bullying.

Adeleke, the Managing Director of Biospheres Technologies Limited (claimant), through his counsel, Adam Ugwuanyi, had dragged the bank before Justice F. E. Messiri of FCT High Court, Apo, in a writ of summons with suit number CV/1583/2021 dated July 14, 2021 and filed same date.

In a witness statement on oath, Adeleke, narrated that “on the 11th day of March, 2021 the plaintiff mistakenly transferred the sum of N15, 000 from its Sterling Bank Account 0501531253 to a bank account of one SAIFULLAH MURTALA 21851406542 with the defendant’s bank.

“That on the same 11th day of March, 2021, the claimant obtained a court order from District Court 3 Jiwa, Abuja presided over by His Worship: Ebiwari E. D. “That the said order mandated the defendant to reverse the sum of N15,000 to the claimant’s account number mentioned…





Source: News Agency of Nigeria