Collective responsibility can end HIV transmission – Wigwe

By Ikenna Osuoha

Herbert Wigwe, the Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, says it is possible to end HIV transmission through collective responsibilities by all Nigerians.

Wigwe said this at the launch of the HIV Trust Fund of Nigeria (HTFN), on Tuesday in Abuja.

He urged the private sector to rise up to the occasion by collaborating with government to sustain HIV transmission response activities to stop spread.

Wigwe noted that the original emergency plan to fight HIV/AIDS must transform into a sustained response to prevent new infections and ensure that those on treatment continued with their medications.

He added that, “the era of sustainability demands that Africans take responsibility and ownership of response activities to curb the scourge.”

According to him, over 80 per cent of funding for HIV/AIDS response is mainly from international donors, adding that the private sector currently contributes about two per cent of total funds allocated to HIV.

He,…