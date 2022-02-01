Experts seek Govts’ intervention on cardiac care in Nigeria

By Oluwafunke Ishola

Experts in cardiac care have appealed to the Federal and State Governments to be more responsive to the demands of treating and managing Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) in Nigeria.

According to them, it will help to save more lives and reduce brain drain.

The experts made the appeal in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels.

They include coronary heart disease (disease of the blood vessels supplying the heart muscle) and cerebrovascular disease (disease of the blood vessels supplying the brain).

Others include peripheral arterial disease ( a disease of blood vessels supplying the arms and legs), rheumatic heart disease (damage to the heart muscle and heart valves from rheumatic fever,caused by streptococcal bacteria).

Congenital heart disease (birth defects that affect the…