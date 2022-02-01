FG reiterates commitment to Ogoni clean-up project

By Vivian Emoni

The Federal Government, on Monday, reiterated its commitment to effective implementation of Ogoni clean-up project.

Minister of State for Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor, said this at a ministerial briefing on the activities of the ministry in Abuja.

Ikeazor said that the ministry and United Nations for Environmental Programme (UNEP) had conducted an independent assessment of hydrocarbon pollution in Ogoniland.

She said that the UNEP report on the environmental assessment of Ogoniland had been submitted to the Federal Government, adding that the ministry was accelerating the remediation project and expanding on the livelihood programme of the hydrocarbon-impacted communities.

The minister said that the needs assessment forms were targeted at providing artisanal refiners with alternative livelihoods, through acquisition of new skills.

She said that about 500 community youths would be employed as local security at the various Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation…